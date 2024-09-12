Video shows firefighters rescue woman from blazing Airport fire

Firefighters saved a woman walking through the blazing Airport fire in Riverside County, according to shocking video released Wednesday.

The video, released by Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department shows a lone woman holding up her long dress from the ground as she walks through the wind and sparks. Behind her, the fire swirls and burns through the brush.

The woman safely gets into a fire department SUV.

“Watch as one of our brave Battalion Chiefs risks it all to save a woman walking through the flames of the #AirportFire,” Cal Fire tweeted Wednesday. “This incredible rescue shows the dedication and courage of our firefighters, who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

The name of the woman was not released and it was not clear what day the video was taken.

The Airport fire, burning in Orange and Riverside counties, has been active since Monday. It has burned more than 23,000 acres and remains only 5%contained as of Thursday.

At least 13 people including firefighters have been injured in the Airport fire and Line fire, which is burning in San Bernardino.

The Airport fire, which started in Trabuco Canyon, was caused by a spark from heavy equipment.

The Riverside County Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.