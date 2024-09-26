How a conservative won on sex trafficking in California’s deep blue legislature

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, left, discusses her proposed bill calling on more transparency for youth treatment facilities as hotel heiress and media personalty Paris Hilton, center, listens during a news conference in Sacramento in April. At right is state Sen. Janet Nguyen, R-Huntington Beach.

One of California’s most conservative Republican lawmakers has scored an unusual win for the second year in a row by getting Democrats to embrace a tougher approach to protecting children from sex trafficking.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a high-profile bill by state Sen. Shannon Grove, a Bakersfield Republican who has opposed mandatory vaccinations for children and once suggested that God caused a drought. The bill Senate Bill 1414 makes it a felony to solicit a minor 15 or younger for prostitution.

While the bill Newsom signed makes relatively narrow changes in the law, its success is unusual because Democrats enjoy a supermajority in Sacramento and have traditionally resisted GOP pressure on criminal justice matters. Even more surprising: the win for Grove came during a high-stakes election year.

“I think she has exposed a soft underbelly of Democrats being weak on crime issues and basically embarrassed them into passing legislation,” said Steven Maviglio, a Democratic political consultant. “She touched all the right buttons...she learned she can get some things done that she’s passionate about.”

Grove also authored legislation, and Senate Bill 1043, that would create a public database to disclose any uses of seclusion or behavioral constraints on minors held at residential therapeutic facilities. The bill passed both chambers of the California Legislature and is pending before the governor.

Grove’s conservative record speaks for itself: she is a self-described “gun-carrying, tongue-talking, spirit-filled believer,” an Army veteran, and has tweeted posts alleging that former President Trump won the 2020 election. She has opposed expanding Medi-Cal health insurance to undocumented immigrants and opposed mandating schoolchildren be vaccinated. Environmental groups and abortion-rights advocates have given her failing grades on her voting record in the Legislature, while the National Rifle Assn. gives her an A.

Grove’s bill is not the only one that Republicans have advanced to the governor this year. But Democrats will typically not move forward with Republican-authored public safety legislation, and rarely anything as attention-grabbing as the ones she introduced. Assembly Republicans moved forward 16 public safety bills to the governor, with a majority having stirred little attention. Senate Republicans have sent just three public safety bills, including Grove’s sex trafficking bill. Another was similarly punitive and, if signed, would make it a felony to rape an unconscious person, adding to the list of violent felonies, but did not stir much of a public uproar. The author of that bill recently left the Democratic Party and to become a Republican this year, more than halfway through the Legislative session.

“We have to understand what success means, the bar is very, very low in terms of getting bills signed,” said Mike Madrid, a Republican political strategist. “This isn’t a member who is viewed as a modern legislator or very influential in the legislative process. I think it’s great she passed this common-sense legislation. Do I think it’s a signal of her ability to legislate? Not at all.”

Grove proved that in two pieces of legislation, one from 2023 that added stiff penalties for the sellers of child prostitution, and the second this year that added penalties for the purchasers of child prostitution. Last year, Assembly Democrats, under different leadership, rejected Senate Bill 14, which would add human trafficking of a minor for sex to the list of “serious felonies” under California’s penal code, triggering bipartisan outrage. After Gov. Gavin Newsom publicly scrutinized that decision lawmakers reversed course. In his signing message, Newsom called child trafficking a “sick” crime.

Grove got crafty by looping in celebrity hotel heiress Paris Hilton as the face of Senate Bill 1043. The bill, which is being considered by the governor, would require the state to publish online data citing any incidences of abuse and uses of isolation in teenage treatment facilities against teenagers. Hilton, who as a teenager endured abuse while in the custody of a youth education treatment facility, came to Sacramento in April to testify in support.

“It’s effective,” Maviglio said about the celebrity endorsement for Grove’s bill. “You do what it takes to make the right move.”