Simulated gunfire banned from active-shooter drills in schools under new California law

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department holds an active shooter training drill at Rosemead High School in 2022 in Rosemead.

After a series of controversial active-shooter drills at California schools involving a masked man using a fake gun, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law to restrict how these drills are carried out across the state.

Assembly Bill 1858, also known as the Safe and Prepared Schools Act, will standardize school active-shooter drills and direct the state’s Department of Education to update its guidance. Newsom signed the bill into law last week; it will go into effect Jan. 1.

“The Safe and Prepared Schools Act will ensure that we are not doing more harm than good in training our students to be ready in the event of these unfortunate tragedies,” Assemblyman Christopher M. Ward (D-San Diego), the bill’s author, said in a news release. “At the same time, school staff will have clear guidance on how to implement these drills in a responsible and professional way so we’re not creating more anxiety and traumatizing our students.”

Earlier this year, a principal at a San Gabriel elementary school made headlines after allegedly using her fingers to mime holding a gun and pretending to shoot kids, telling them, “Boom. You’re dead.”

Police officers also planned to fire blanks at San Marino High School to mimic the sound of gunfire, but the drill was canceled over fears of traumatizing students.

AB 1858 requires schools to notify parents about any active-shooter drill no more than a week before it will take place and right after it occurs. The measure also requires schools to make a school-wide announcement that a drill is about to start, make drills age-appropriate for students and provide resources after the drill to address any potential issues raised by students and parents, while also prohibiting the use of simulated gunfire.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention organization, recommends against active-shooter drills, saying they’re associated with an increase in depression, stress, anxiety and physiological health problems among students, teachers and parents.

The organization notes that although only 0.2% of gun deaths occur at school sites, at least 40 states require active-shooter drills at their schools.

