Eureka! Ranking California’s best and worst cities for retiring

We all have fantasy of where we want to retire.

To some, it might be amid the golf courses of Palm Springs. Others might dream about the coast, whether it be the charm of La Jolla, the boating culture of Newport Beach or the celebrity glitz of Malibu. Wait. What about a mountain cabin for skiing or sunset amid the rolling hills and vineyards of wine country?

But then there is the hard reality. Many Californians have far more modest retirement hopes — whether it is simply staying put where they’ve lived for years or finding a place where their retirement income and savings goes further.

These questions are complicated by the some of the extential questions facing the state: Affordability, climate change and health care.

Advertisement

California’s fastest-growing age group is comprised of people over 65, which means more senior citizens in the state are thinking about where to spend their retirement years.

While younger residents have fled in the California Exodus, the state’s senior citizen population is projected to grow by nearly 3 million between 2021 and 2030, according to the Department of Finance.

The Times set out to rank 367 California cities in terms of fitness for retirement. It was modeled for middle-income Californians willing to relocate.

This is a decidedly subjective list, and it might not be for everyone After all, each retirement dream is unique. Each location on the list has pros and cons — and none might be as nice as living your golden years exactly where you are — around family and friends, near the parks, churches, Ralphs and Starbucks you find so famliar.

Our analysis prioritized four main factors:



Climate: the yearly projected number of days of extreme heat based on projections for 2035 to 2064.



the yearly projected number of days of extreme heat based on projections for 2035 to 2064. Health and wellness: a health index combining hundreds of factors like access to hospitals, parks and air quality



a health index combining hundreds of factors like access to hospitals, parks and air quality Recreation: the number of parks per capita



the number of parks per capita Affordability: typical home prices and rental costs in the city

Because of these factors, many of our retirement spots are off the the beaten path, in less populated areas where housing prices are lower than in metro areas. They also leaned into cooler locations, given how climate change is causing extreme heatwaves and health risks.

Advertisement

Again, this might appeal to you — or it might not. Daily golfing at 100 degrees might be better than a beach stroll in a place that never reaches 100 degrees.