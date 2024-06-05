Advertisement
California

6 inmates, 2 jailers hospitalized after ‘toxic substance’ exposure at women’s jail in Lynwood

Eight people at the Lynwood women’s jail were hospitalized late Tuesday.
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
Eight people at the women’s jail in Lynwood were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after they were exposed to a “toxic substance,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies at Century Regional Detention Facility responded to a medical emergency involving several incarcerated women, the department said in a news release.

Deputies “provided lifesaving measures” before Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel transported six inmates and two employees to the hospital, officials told The Times.

“All the females were conscious and breathing at the time of being transported,” the Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, an official said all eight people were in stable condition.

The department did not provide any information about the ages of the affected inmates or whether they were all housed in the same unit.

Officials did not say what substance the inmates and staff may have been exposed to or whether it was believed to be an illicit drug or other type of toxic chemical.

Keri Blakinger

