Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler robbed of luxury watch at Santa Anita Park, 10 days before Game 3 start

Dodgers' Walker Buehler pitches against the Padres
Walker Buehler pitches against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 26 at Dodger Stadium. Two days later, his representatives said, Buehler had a watch stolen from him at Santa Anita Park.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Chuck Schilken
 and John Cherwa
Share via

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of a watch while he was attending the California Crown with his wife last month at Santa Anita Park, according to his agent.

The Arcadia Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that three individuals were separately robbed of their watches during the first-year event at the racetrack on Sept. 28. A statement Tuesday from Excel Sports Management, which represents Buehler, confirms that the two-time All-Star was one of those victims.

“Following Walker’s final regular season start on September 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series,” the agency said. “That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park.

Advertisement

“While walking from the paddock to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch. The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation. We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs.”

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler looks across the field as he walks off the mound during a game against the Angels

Dodgers

‘Feel like myself.’ How embattled Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is salvaging his season

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler has struggled to return from his second Tommy John surgery, but a few seemingly small changes have elevated his play.

Sept. 6, 2024

Buehler is scheduled to start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. He last pitched Sept. 26 during a 7-2 win over the Padres at Dodger Stadium, helping Los Angeles clinch its 11th West title in 12 years.

A reported 21,812 people attended the California Classic, a multimillion-dollar day of racing. Buehler is a friend of Bob Baffert and was watching the races from the Hall of Fame trainer’s box.

Advertisement

Buehler and his wife were surrounded by “a mob of people” when the robbery occurred, according to KABC-TV. The station reported that someone in the crowd “allegedly unbuttoned [Buehler’s] shirt sleeve and took the watch.”

According to Arcadia police, officers responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to investigate three separate reports of grand theft. Two of the robberies occurred while the victims were surrounded by a large crowd of people. The third incident involved three people approaching the victim, with one suspect attempting to embrace the victim while another removed the watch.

San Francisco 49ers first round draft pick Ricky Pearsall Jr. holds a jersey during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 26, 2024, at the team's facility in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

California

Teen charged in shooting of 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall is ‘very sorry,’ attorney says

The 17-year-old charged in last weekend’s botched armed robbery attempt of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his first appearance in juvenile court Wednesday.

Sept. 4, 2024

One suspect in the third incident, identified by police as 24-year-old L.A. resident Camilo Nino-Hernandez, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, as well as being in possession of a fraudulent Social Security card. The other suspects have yet to be located, police said.

Police did not reveal the identities of the victims.

“Based on the initial investigation, it appears all three victims were targeted by different, organized groups of people whose sole purpose was to steal high end watches through distraction and utilizing the large crowds at the event to create confusion,” police said.

Advertisement

Amy Zimmerman, the senior vice president in charge of media at Santa Anita, told The Times in a statement that the track is “fully cooperating with the Arcadia Police Department’s investigation.” The Dodgers declined to comment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Los Angeles Dodgers fans yell toward Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fans threw balls and beer cans at Padres players — and traded blows — at Dodger Stadium. No arrests

Fans threw beer, water bottles and other items at players during the Dodgers-Padres series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, but there were no arrests made.

Oct. 7, 2024

More to Read

DodgersCaliforniaSportsBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement
Advertisement