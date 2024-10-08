Dodgers’ Walker Buehler robbed of luxury watch at Santa Anita Park, 10 days before Game 3 start

Walker Buehler pitches against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 26 at Dodger Stadium. Two days later, his representatives said, Buehler had a watch stolen from him at Santa Anita Park.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of a watch while he was attending the California Crown with his wife last month at Santa Anita Park, according to his agent.

The Arcadia Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that three individuals were separately robbed of their watches during the first-year event at the racetrack on Sept. 28. A statement Tuesday from Excel Sports Management, which represents Buehler, confirms that the two-time All-Star was one of those victims.

“Following Walker’s final regular season start on September 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series,” the agency said. “That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park.

“While walking from the paddock to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch. The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation. We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs.”

Buehler is scheduled to start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. He last pitched Sept. 26 during a 7-2 win over the Padres at Dodger Stadium, helping Los Angeles clinch its 11th West title in 12 years.

A reported 21,812 people attended the California Classic, a multimillion-dollar day of racing. Buehler is a friend of Bob Baffert and was watching the races from the Hall of Fame trainer’s box.

Buehler and his wife were surrounded by “a mob of people” when the robbery occurred, according to KABC-TV. The station reported that someone in the crowd “allegedly unbuttoned [Buehler’s] shirt sleeve and took the watch.”

Grand Theft Investigation - Incident occurred on 9/28/24 @ Santa Anita Park - Anyone with information may contact the ArcadiaPD at (626) 574-5151, case numbers 2404104, 2404106, & 2404109. To provide information anonymously, call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/xqP7xTFM9z — Arcadia PD (@ArcadiaPD) October 8, 2024

According to Arcadia police, officers responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to investigate three separate reports of grand theft. Two of the robberies occurred while the victims were surrounded by a large crowd of people. The third incident involved three people approaching the victim, with one suspect attempting to embrace the victim while another removed the watch.

One suspect in the third incident, identified by police as 24-year-old L.A. resident Camilo Nino-Hernandez, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, as well as being in possession of a fraudulent Social Security card. The other suspects have yet to be located, police said.

Police did not reveal the identities of the victims.

“Based on the initial investigation, it appears all three victims were targeted by different, organized groups of people whose sole purpose was to steal high end watches through distraction and utilizing the large crowds at the event to create confusion,” police said.

Amy Zimmerman, the senior vice president in charge of media at Santa Anita, told The Times in a statement that the track is “fully cooperating with the Arcadia Police Department’s investigation.” The Dodgers declined to comment.