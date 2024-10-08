UCLA investigating reports of 2 students drugged at parties near campus

Two off-campus incidents are being investigated as aggravated assaults using drugs, police said.

Police at UCLA have issued a crime alert after two students reported being drugged at recent parties near campus.

The first incident occurred Thursday, when the first victim went to three different parties along Gayley Avenue and “developed symptoms which they did not believe were from alcohol,” according to the crime alert.

That student reported the incident a couple days later.

The second incident occurred in the 600 block of Gayley Avenue on Saturday when a student, after being handed a drink, also developed symptoms they did not believe to be from alcohol or marijuana, according to the alert. That student went to the emergency room and reported the incident later that night.

No suspect description was provided, and the incidents are being investigated as off-campus aggravated assaults using drugs, police said.