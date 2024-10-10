California dairy ordered to stop production following listeria outbreak

Rizo Lopez Foods produced cheeses, yogurt and sour cream under roughly a dozen brand names. Its contaminated products were used by companies including Sprouts Farmers Market, Bristol Farms, Stater Bros. Markets and Trader Joe’s.

A Central California food company has been ordered to cease manufacturing and distributing several products following a listeria outbreak that federal officials say was linked to two deaths and multiple hospitalizations.

In a civil complaint filed Sept. 27 in federal court, authorities allege that Rizo Lopez Foods violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act at the company’s facility in Modesto by manufacturing and distributing food products that have been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions.

Rizo Lopez Foods produced cotija cheese and other cheeses, yogurt, sour cream and other foods sold under the brand names:



Tio Francisco

Don Francisco

Rizo Bros

Rio Grand

Food City

El Huache

La Ordena

San Carlos

Campesino

Santa Maria

Dos Ranchitos

Casa Cardenas

365 Whole Foods Market

The contaminated dairy products were used as ingredients in products by companies including Sprouts Farmers Market, Bristol Farms, Stater Bros. Markets and Trader Joe’s — which say they have recalled the contaminated products.

The complaint alleged that at the beginning of the year, Hawaiian state health officials detected listeria monocytogenes, the bacterial pathogen that can cause listeria infection, in cheese made by the company.

A subsequent inspection of the company’s facility by the Food and Drug Administration uncovered listeria in two locations as well as other insanitary conditions.

A genetic analysis matched the listeria collected in Hawaii to the strain from the Rizo Lopez Foods facility as well as to listeria samples from patients sickened as early as 2014 during a years-long listeria outbreak, according to the Department of Justice.

An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control identified 26 cases of listeria in 11 states, including California, linked to the same strain of listeria. The CDC strain reported that 23 individuals were hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, including two patients who died.

“Food manufacturers have an important responsibility to ensure the safety of their products,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Atty. Gen. Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Justice Department and FDA will continue to work closely on enforcement actions against food manufacturers who fail to meet their obligations and put the health of their customers at risk.”

As part of its agreement with the government, Rizo Lopez Foods agreed to notify the FDA in advance of resuming operations and allow the agency to inspect the company’s facility, including the buildings, sanitation-related systems, equipment, utensils, all articles of food and relevant records.