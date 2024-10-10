Chase security guard helped plan a $200,000 armed heist in Palmdale, authorities say

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the arrest of three Antelope Valley residents in an armed heist in February outside a Palmdale Chase Bank branch.

The couple arrived at the Chase Bank in Palmdale as planned. It was early February and they were there to withdraw $200,000. Nearby, a private security guard stood watch, occasionally sending text messages on her cellphone.

As the couple made their way across the parking lot that day, they were approached by two armed men, who robbed them before fleeing.

At the time, it seemed like a random act of violence with a big payout, but federal authorities say it was actually an inside job.

Advertisement

This week, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that three Antelope Valley residents were charged in connection with the armed heist.

ATF officials identified the suspects as 24-year-old Tyjana Grayes of Palmdale, and Lancaster residents Jerry “Poppa” Wimbley Jr., 21, and Roman “Siete” Isaiah Smith, 24.

According to a federal grand jury indictment, the planning for the heist may have begun sometime in January after the couple showed up at a Chase branch in Palmdale to deposit a check for $315,301. The pair sought to withdraw about $200,000 but were told to return at a later date.

Advertisement

At one point, Grayes, a private security guard for Chase Bank, allegedly learned of the scheduled pickup from a bank teller and passed the information along to Wimbley and Smith, according to the indictment.

On Feb. 9, the two suspects allegedly drove to the bank and waited in the parking lot for the victims to pick up the money.

Federal investigators said that, while working at the bank, Grayes sent a series of text messages and phone calls about the victims to an unnamed co-conspirator, who then passed the information along to Wimbley and Smith.

Advertisement

As the couple were leaving the bank with the cash, federal investigators alleged that Wimbley and Smith exited their vehicle with semiautomatic handguns, threatened to shoot the victims and stole the money.

Federal officials said that Wimbley then laundered the money by visiting the Commerce Casino and Hotel in Commerce beginning Feb. 10 through March 8, purchasing about $34,500 in gambling chips and cashing out about $168,700. On some of those visits, federal investigators said, Wimbley cashed out money without purchasing any chips.

The suspects, who are scheduled to be arraigned this month, have been charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and interference with commerce by robbery; and aiding in or using a firearm during a crime of violence. Wimbley is also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and three counts of money laundering. Meanwhile, Smith is facing murder charges in a separate case.

If convicted of all charges, the suspects would each face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.