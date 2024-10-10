‘New evidence’ being considered in Marilyn Manson sexual abuse case, L.A. County D.A. says

Amid criticism of his handling of the case, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón announced this week that he is considering new evidence in the sexual abuse probe of singer Marilyn Manson.

“New evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office” by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Gascón said in a news release Wednesday. “It is our office’s responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision.”

Gascón said that prosecutors from his office’s sex crimes division are still reviewing new leads and additional evidence. Staff members have met with victims, he said, and his office is expected to make a decision soon on whether to bring charges against Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner.

“Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco accused Gascón at a Thursday news conference of mishandling the case against Manson. Bianco sued the musician in 2021, alleging sexual assault, sexual battery and human trafficking. They settled the lawsuit in 2023.

Bianco said that she has waited for more than two years for Gascón to decide whether to file criminal charges against Manson. She also said that Gascón has refused to speak with her about the case.

“Almost four years ago, I did what victims of rape are ‘supposed’ to do — I went to the police,” she said in a statement. “I described in agonizing detail how the musician Brian Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, raped and abused me during our relationship. Despite a thorough investigation and hundreds of pieces of evidence being submitted to the district attorney’s office, I am still waiting for justice.”

In his statement, Gascón said that his office is “committed to making sure [Manson’s alleged victims] are treated with dignity and respect.” He has rebuffed requests to meet with them as the investigation is being conducted, he said, because “it would be inappropriate for me, as District Attorney, to meet with victims during this time.”

Manson stopped his concert tours several years ago after at least four women came forward alleging that the singer sexually and physically abused them, but he resumed live performances this year and plans to release a new album in November. He has denied the allegations.

Among Manson’s accusers is “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood, who dated Manson for three years, beginning when she was 19 and he was 37. In response, Manson sued Wood for defamation; portions of his lawsuit were thrown out by a judge in August.

Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, also sued Manson, alleging sexual assault and harassment.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation into Manson in November 2021 and raided the singer’s home. The investigation was turned over to Gascón’s office; no charges have been filed in the case.