California

CHP motorcycle officer injured in collision in Palmdale

A four-lane road in a rural area
A CHP motorcycle officer was injured in a traffic collision in Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
(Google Maps)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured in a collision in Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. at Challenger Way and East Avenue M, said CHP spokesperson Alec Pereyda. The officer was transported to a local hospital and was stable, Pereyda said. Personnel from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the CHP responded to the incident.

In response to the accident, the intersection was closed around 2 p.m., Pereyda said. The cause of the collision was under investigation, he said. No other details were available.

