Santa Monica College campuses closed as employee is shot; suspect search underway

Santa Monica College is closed Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 as police investigate an on-campus shooting that left an employee wounded. The shooting occurred at the college’s Center for Media and Design on Stewart Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

“Law enforcement is actively searching for a suspect,” according to a notice on the school’s website.

The employee was shot about 9:50 p.m. at the school’s Center for Media & Design, the school said.

