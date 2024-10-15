Santa Monica College campuses closed as employee is shot; suspect search underway
Share via
Police are investigating a shooting at Santa Monica College that wounded an employee Monday night on campus. All Santa Monica College campuses will be closed Tuesday.
“Law enforcement is actively searching for a suspect,” according to a notice on the school’s website.
The employee was shot about 9:50 p.m. at the school’s Center for Media & Design, the school said.
No other information was immediately available.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.