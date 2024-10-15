Advertisement
Santa Monica College campuses closed as employee is shot; suspect search underway

Santa Monica College is closed Tuesday as police investigate an on-campus shooting that left an employee wounded.
Santa Monica College is closed Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 as police investigate an on-campus shooting that left an employee wounded. The shooting occurred at the college’s Center for Media and Design on Stewart Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
By Joseph SernaDeputy Editor, Fast Break Desk 
“Law enforcement is actively searching for a suspect,” according to a notice on the school’s website.

The employee was shot about 9:50 p.m. at the school’s Center for Media & Design, the school said.

No other information was immediately available.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

