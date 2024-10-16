Female black bear appears to return to the San Fernando Valley, captured on nearby security cameras

On April 23, 2023, National Park Service biologists captured and radio-collared a 210-pound black bear, a male bear, dubbed BB-12, in a natural area of the western Santa Monica Mountains south of the 101 Freeway. The rare sighting of the bear, who wildlife officials believe is Yellow 2291, was captured on security cameras last week near Encino.

A very well-traveled black bear appears to, again, be spending time in the San Fernando Valley, this time being spotted near Encino.

The rare sighting of the bear, who wildlife officials believe is Yellow 2291, was captured on security cameras last week, showing the bear walking down a street near Encino, passing a landscaped yard and street signs, according to an image shared by local wildlife officials.

The image was taken not long after someone else had reported spotting a bear near San Vicente Mountain Park off Muholland Drive, according to a post from the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, which manages over 75,000 acres of public parks across Southern California, including the Santa Monica Mountains. The bear was spotted near the mountain range’s northeastern corner.

While such a spotting isn’t unheard of for San Fernando Valley communities, the majority of California’s black bears live in Northern California and the Sierra Nevada.

But this female black bear appears to have an affinity for the area, despite recent attempts to relocate her.

In July, Yellow 2291 was spotted in Chatsworth, where wildlife officials were able to take her back — for the second time in recent months — to the Angeles National Forest. But just days later she was spotted in Sylmar.

She had initially been trapped and tagged by state wildlife officials in Claremont in May, when she was first taken to the more remote national forest. But she somehow made her way around the busy metropolis to the Santa Monica Mountains by the summer — crossing, at least, the 5 Freeway, perhaps using an underpass, wildlife officials had said.

Now it appears she has once again returned to the area — or perhaps never left.

The latest photo from the Encino area appears to match with Yellow 2291’s recent GPS locations, according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which tracks tagged bears such as Yellow 2291.

“Per the bear’s collar data, Yellow 2291 was in the San Vicente Mountain Park area” in late September, the agency said in a statement. A biologist for the agency reviewed the shared image from the conservation authority’s Instagram and said it “appears to be Yellow 2291.”

Wildlife officials have said it’s uncharacteristic for female bears to wander such distances, but none have labeled her recent behavior as concerning. Yellow 2291’s extensive travels are actually expected to help local officials better understand bears’ movement and what other areas could benefit from wildlife crossings.

It’s important to remember that dangerous bear encounters are rare, but if you spot one in your neighborhood or on a hike, experts recommend you remain calm, keep your distance and, most importantly, don’t run.

It’s also always helpful to report such sightings to wildlife officials.

Times staff writers Jaclyn Cosgrove and Sandra McDonald contributed to this report.