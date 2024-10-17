Gang member crashes car into Fresno home during pursuit, killing two sisters, officials say

Adam Canales, 18, was arrested after crashing a car into a Fresno home and killing two on Wednesday, officials said.

A gang member crashed his car into a home in Fresno while fleeing sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night, killing two young women inside, authorities said.

The victims were identified as sisters Mang Yang, 25, and Eliza Yang, 18, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Adam Canales, 18, was arrested on charges of evading police and vehicular manslaughter, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Younger than 21, he also faces an infraction for driving with alcohol in his system.

Advertisement

Canales is a known gang member on probation for possession of a firearm.

California Woman who drowned her three children ruled insane by judge Liliana Carrillo, who admitted to drowning her three children in her Reseda apartment, was found to have been insane during the killings by a Los Angeles County judge Thursday.

The crash took place around 9:47 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies assigned to a gang unit were patrolling southeast Fresno.

Deputies witnessed a disturbance among a group of possible gang members by Verrue Avenue and Eighth Street. As they approached the scene, Canales jumped into in a white Chevy Tahoe and sped off, running a stop sign, officials said.

A deputy turned on his light and siren to make a traffic stop, but Canales refused to stop, instead increasing his speed. During a 27-second pursuit, Canales ran a stop sign, crossed over a roadway and crashed through a fence and into a house.

Advertisement

He then got out of his vehicle and fled the scene. With the assistance of Fresno police’s helicopter, deputies found him at a home on the 4500 block of East Ball Avenue around 10 p.m. Canales surrendered to the deputies, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the crash and discovered that two women were killed inside the home.