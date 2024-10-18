Redondo Beach man charged with murder, sexually assaulting and drugging 9 women

A Redondo Beach man was charged Friday with drugging and sexually assaulting at least nine women, including one victim who died from the drugging, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced.

Michael DiGiorgio, 50, was charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy and one count of murder, officials said. Many of the charges were carried out while the victims were drugged, and it’s alleged that DiGiorgio caused great bodily injury to his victims.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the victims, whose lives have been irrevocably changed and the life lost by the alleged brutal acts of the offender,” D.A. George Gascón said in a statement. “Our office is committed to holding him accountable for the pain and trauma he has inflicted.”

The crimes were allegedly committed between 2019 and November 2021 at DiGiorgio’s homes in Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach, according to authorities.

Investigators with the D.A.’s Sex Crimes Division believe there may be more victims and encourages anyone with information about DiGiorgio to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department’s hotline at (714) 863-2859.

DiGiorgio is scheduled to appear in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Friday for his arraignment and faces a maximum life sentence in prison if convicted on the charges.