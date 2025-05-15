Former La Cañada Flintridge official charged with insurance fraud, embezzlement

La Cañada Flintridge City Hall is shown in 2019. The city’s former assistant city manager is facing embezzlement and insurance fraud charges.

A former La Cañada Flintridge assistant city manager is facing embezzlement and insurance fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $200,000 in proceeds from insurance claims paid to the city, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Thursday.

Carl F. Alameda, 44, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to 11 felony counts of embezzlement and 23 counts of insurance fraud, according to prosecutors. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 33 years in state prison.

Alameda could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that between 2016 and 2022, Alameda sent demand letters to insurance companies using city letterhead requesting reimbursement for accidents or property damage caused by insured drivers in La Cañada Flintridge. Authorities allege he falsified invoices and asked for payments to be sent to an address he provided.

Alameda allegedly deposited checks totaling $193,086 from the insurance companies into his personal bank account, prosecutors said.

“It is a major disservice and betrayal of trust when public officials place their own selfish interests over the communities they serve,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a prepared statement. “It undermines faith in our government and sends the wrong message to the public that the people who are supposed to be working for you are corrupt and stealing from you.”

La Cañada Flintridge officials first learned of the accusations from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department when they launched an investigation triggered by “suspicious checks” that were arriving at the Los Angeles County Public Works office, according to a city statement.

Alameda was placed on leave and in April 2023 ended his employment with La Cañada Flintridge, according to the city.

“The City has modified our internal controls to address the scenarios that allowed the alleged financial crimes to take place. Importantly, subsequent audits have thoroughly reviewed our strengthened financial controls,” City Manager Dan Jordan said in a statement.

Several months after leaving La Cañada Flintridge, Alameda took a job as assistant city manager in Ojai. He was placed on paid administrative leave from that city on Thursday, Ojai officials said.

“The City is also conducting its own internal financial audit to ensure there was no financial misconduct through his role as Ojai Assistant City Manager and prior service as Acting City Manager,” the city wrote in a prepared statement.