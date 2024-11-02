Los Angeles County opens hundreds more voting centers in lead-up to election day

With election day right around the corner, Los Angeles County officials opened hundreds of additional vote centers Saturday where voters can go to cast early ballots in person.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk opened an additional 526 centers, according to a post on its X account. This is on top of the 122 centers already open across the county, where people can go to vote in person or drop off their ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

The centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Most wait times were under 15 minutes, according to officials.

Advertisement

An additional 526 Vote Centers open their doors today, giving you the opportunity to vote before election day. All locations are open daily from 10am-7pm. Find the one closest to you at https://t.co/1IydY6lhe1 #Voteforit pic.twitter.com/wVzbPwHd99 — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) November 2, 2024

The county’s mobile voting centers will also travel across the region until election day.

Voters also have the option of submitting completed ballots through the mail, so long as they were postmarked before or on Nov. 5 and received by Nov. 12. Mail-in ballots can also be returned at voter centers or vote-by-mail drop boxes.

Advertisement

Eligible voters who aren’t registered can complete a conditional voter registration at a center and cast a ballot in the election.

The ballot includes a long slate of statewide and local candidates and ballot measures, as well as the U.S. presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the mobile centers will be at the L.A. Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple and L.A. Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles; Henry Acuna Park in Montebello; Wat Thai of Los Angeles in North Hollywood; and the Paving the Way Foundation in Lancaster.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the centers will be stationed at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and again at L.A. Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

A list of the centers can be found at locator.lavote.gov.