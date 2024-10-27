Los Angeles-area voting centers open ahead of Nov. 5 election

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk opened 122 voting centers on Saturday, ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Voting centers opened Saturday across Los Angeles ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk opened 122 centers on Saturday, allowing people to vote in person or drop off their ballot. An additional 526 vote centers will open this coming weekend.

More than 19,400 people were served by the centers on Saturday, according to the Registar/Recorder.

The centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eligible voters who aren’t registered can visit a center to complete a conditional voter registration and cast a ballot in the election.

A list of the centers is listed at locator.lavote.gov.

The county’s mobile voting centers will also travel the region until election day.

On Monday, the mobile centers will go to Children’s Institute — Otis Booth Campus in Historic Filipinotown; Lawndale City Hall; the Kia Forum in Inglewood; Fathers and Mothers Who Care in Compton; and the Wall Las Memorias Boyle Heights Hub in Boyle Heights.

