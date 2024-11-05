Proposition 33, the rent control statewide ballot measure, trails in early returns

An effort to allow stronger rent control laws in California was trailing in early returns Tuesday, the third time such a measure may be turned down in recent years.

If voters had approved Proposition 33, it would have allowed cities and counties to pass stricter rent control laws than they can now.

A state law known as the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act bans localities from capping rent on vacant units, single-family homes and apartments built after Feb. 1, 1995, or earlier in some cases. Proposition 33 would have overturned that law.

The measure was put forth by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which bankrolled two similar initiatives in recent years that were also rejected after the real estate industry outspent supporters, contending that the measures would tank housing construction and make the affordability crisis worse.

Seeking to stop further rent control initiatives, the California Apartment Assn. sponsored another measure on the ballot, Proposition 34. That measure would limit how certain healthcare providers spend revenues from a federal prescription drug program, with the most obvious target being the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

As of Tuesday night, the vote on Proposition 34 was too close to call.