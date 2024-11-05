Election results for California’s statewide propositions

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

On Nov. 5, California voters will be asked whether they support raising the minimum wage, imposing harsher penalties for certain crimes, banning forced prison labor, expanding rent control and much more. The 10 questions were proposed by citizens and the legislature as part of the state’s direct democracy process. We’re tracking the results.

Some measures are amendments to the California Constitution — a “yes” on Proposition 3 would codify the right to same-sex marriage, while a “yes” on Proposition 6 would ban involuntary servitude and mandatory work requirements for state prisoners. Other measures would authorize the state to borrow billions to modernize K-12 schools and community colleges (Proposition 2) and help fund the response to wildfires and other climate-related disasters (Proposition 4).

A “yes” on Proposition 33 would give cities and counties greater authority to enact rent control. Opponents have raised more than $125 million to defeat the initiative, far more than any other campaign supporting or opposing a ballot measure.

If Proposition 5 is approved, local housing-related bond measures — the kind that fund low-income housing, expand roads and transit, renovate parks and construct other public infrastructure projects—will need only 55% of the vote to pass, effective immediately. The current two-thirds threshold will lower for local bond measures currently on the ballot such as Pasadena Measure PL and Redondo Beach Measure FP.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Proposition 2: Issue public education bonds To allow the state to borrow $10 billion for repairs and upgrades at thousands of public schools and colleges. Proposition 3: Enshrine marriage rights To amend the state Constitution to recognize marriage as a fundamental right, replacing the unconstitutinal same-sex marriage ban. Proposition 4: Issue natural resources bonds To authorize the state to borrow $10 billion to respond to climate-related disasters and help ensure clean drinking water. Proposition 5: Lower vote threshold for housing bonds To require 55% rather than two-thirds of the vote to pass local affordable housing and transportation bond measures. Proposition 6: Remove slavery exception To ban all involuntary servitude, ending forced labor in state prisons. Proposition 32: Raise minimum wage To increase California’s hourly minimum wage from $16 to $18, with annual adjustments for inflation. Proposition 33: Expand local rent control To repeal the prohibition against city and county governments setting rent limits. Proposition 34: Restrict spending by healthcare groups To require healthcare providers to spend most of their revenue from federal prescription discounts on direct patient care. Proposition 35: Permanently fund Medi-Cal Healthcare Services To extend a tax on managed health insurance plans, funding Medi-Cal healthcare services for low-income residents. Proposition 36: Felonies for theft and drug crimes To increase prison sentences for certain crimes involving fentanyl and shoplifting, changing them to felonies.

Don’t see your ballot measure in the results above? Some ordinances, especially those regarding school bonds, sales taxes and city charter amendments, are voted on at the county, city or school district level.