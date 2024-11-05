Election results for California’s statewide propositions

On Nov. 5, California voters will be asked whether they support raising the minimum wage, imposing harsher penalties for certain crimes, banning forced prison labor, expanding rent control and much more. The 10 questions were proposed by citizens and the legislature as part of the state’s direct democracy process. We’re tracking the results.
Some measures are amendments to the California Constitution — a “yes” on Proposition 3 would codify the right to same-sex marriage, while a “yes” on Proposition 6 would ban involuntary servitude and mandatory work requirements for state prisoners. Other measures would authorize the state to borrow billions to modernize K-12 schools and community colleges (Proposition 2) and help fund the response to wildfires and other climate-related disasters (Proposition 4).
A “yes” on Proposition 33 would give cities and counties greater authority to enact rent control. Opponents have raised more than $125 million to defeat the initiative, far more than any other campaign supporting or opposing a ballot measure.
If Proposition 5 is approved, local housing-related bond measures — the kind that fund low-income housing, expand roads and transit, renovate parks and construct other public infrastructure projects—will need only 55% of the vote to pass, effective immediately. The current two-thirds threshold will lower for local bond measures currently on the ballot such as Pasadena Measure PL and Redondo Beach Measure FP.
Don’t see your ballot measure in the results above? Some ordinances, especially those regarding school bonds, sales taxes and city charter amendments, are voted on at the county, city or school district level.
About this story
Results are provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner using vote returns and other data. Ballot measure descriptions have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Mary Kate Metivier coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez and Thomas Suh Lauder.
Additional thanks to Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier, C.J. Tantay and Royce Martin for technology and product support.
