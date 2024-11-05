Advertisement
California

California voters approve anti-crime ballot measure Prop. 36

illustration of three handcuffs linked together
(Los Angeles Times)
By Anabel SosaStaff Writer 
Share via

California voters on Tuesday approved a November ballot measure that will impose stricter penalties for repeat theft and crimes involving fentanyl, steering away from recent progressive policies that critics blamed for increased lawlessness.

The Associated Press declared the passage of Proposition 36 about an hour after polls closed, an indication of the strong voter support for the measure.

Graphic of ballot entry in a circle

Politics

Election results for California’s statewide propositions

Latest vote counts for Prop 32 raising minimum wage, Prop 36 addressing crime, Prop 33 expanding rent controls and more

Proposition 36 will make it a felony for someone to steal merchandise of any value after two previous offenses and can lead to longer jail or prison sentences.

Advertisement

The ballot measure also allows judges to sentence convicted drug dealers who traffic in large quantities of hard drugs, including fentanyl, or who are armed with a gun while trafficking the drugs to state prison instead of county jails. It will also create a “treatment-mandated felony” as a new category of crime, by giving some eligible drug offenders an option for treatment instead of jail time.

The measure undoes key parts of a 2014 ballot measure, Proposition 47, which voters overwhelmingly passed during a time when the state Democratic leaders sought reverse what they argued was an ineffective tough-on-crime era that swelled the state’s prison population to unconstitutional levels.

Advertisement

Proposition 36 is expected to cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars a year. About $100 million in annual savings that were directed to anti-recidivism programs are likely to be reduced by the passage of this measure.

Neighbors and local business owners join in to support California's Proposition 36 on the November ballot at a news conference in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California

Democrats in tight California House races back anti-crime measure opposed by Newsom

In California’s key House races that will help determine control of Congress, Democratic candidates support Prop. 36 to make tougher sentences for drug and theft crimes.

Oct. 24, 2024

Supporters of the measure spent $16.23 million. Early funders included Walmart, Home Depot and Target. Others included the California Republican Party, which contributed $1 million. Mayors of big cities including San Francisco, San José and San Diego supported the measure, as did prosecutors and law enforcement leaders, including the California District Attorneys Assn. and the California Sheriff’s Assn.

I Voted sticker on a sandwich board sign with flags

Live

Harris takes California, all eyes on key battleground states as polls close

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket tonight. Follow our live coverage.

Opponents of the measure were outspent, having raised just over $7.5 million. Those funders included criminal justice reformists Patty Quillin, Stacy Schusterman, Elizabeth Simons and husband Mark Heising, and Quinn Delaney. Unions representing healthcare workers and teachers were also major contributors to the opposition.

More to Read

CaliforniaCalifornia Politics
Anabel Sosa

Anabel Sosa is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, covering legislation and politics. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley’s School of Journalism and a California Local News fellow.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement