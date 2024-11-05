Election night: live coverage and updates

Women are voting early. Will they deliver the election for Kamala Harris?

People stand in line during the last day of early voting, Nov. 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.

In the final stretch of her battle against former President Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris is counting on female voters as her most reliable path to the presidency. It is a group that has voted, so far, in greater numbers than men.

Nationally, women make up 53% of early voters — a turnout rate 9 percentage points higher than men. And the gender voting gap is even more pronounced in some battleground states, such as Pennsylvania, where women lead men by 13 percentage points.

“I think women will decide this election,” said Katherine Tate, a professor of political science at Brown University, arguing that women have long voted in greater numbers than men and were strongly against Trump. “Trump’s aggressive style has put off women.”

But robust early turnout among women does not guarantee a Democratic victory.