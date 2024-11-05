Election night: live coverage and updates

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.
Women are voting early. Will they deliver the election for Kamala Harris?
ATLANTA — In the final stretch of her battle against former President Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris is counting on female voters as her most reliable path to the presidency. It is a group that has voted, so far, in greater numbers than men.
Nationally, women make up 53% of early voters — a turnout rate 9 percentage points higher than men. And the gender voting gap is even more pronounced in some battleground states, such as Pennsylvania, where women lead men by 13 percentage points.
“I think women will decide this election,” said Katherine Tate, a professor of political science at Brown University, arguing that women have long voted in greater numbers than men and were strongly against Trump. “Trump’s aggressive style has put off women.”
But robust early turnout among women does not guarantee a Democratic victory.
Fed up with U.S. politics, some Californians are making plans to move abroad
WASHINGTON — Mykel Dicus, 54, is finished with the United States.
In September, the Hayward, Calif., resident toured Spain with a company that specializes in scouting trips for Americans looking to move abroad. Now he’s pursuing a specialized Spanish visa offered to remote workers, also known as a digital nomad visa, with a goal of moving within three years.
“If a regime like MAGA should win this election, I’m very scared,” he said. “I just feel like it’s time to enjoy a life that’s free from any American worry.”
In the months leading up to this week’s election, some agencies that specialize in helping Americans relocate abroad have noticed a spike in interest. Some clients are ready to leave the country, while others are looking for a contingency plan in case their preferred presidential candidate loses.
California electorate is younger, more diverse. Many worry Trump would not accept defeat, poll shows
A broad swath of the California electorate is expected to cast ballots in this election, although some voters are concerned about the prospect of one of the presidential candidates not accepting the outcome, according to a new poll released Tuesday.
Presidential elections historically draw a far greater turnout than off-year elections, and 2024 is bound to be no different. The election is expected to turn out the usual participants: older, white people; homeowners and those with higher education or income levels.
But the election is also expected to draw turnout from lower propensity voter groups — including at least 65% of renters, voters of color and those with lower education or income levels, according to the poll conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by The Times.
Your last-minute survival guide to voting on election day: California polling places, races, issues, food, sanity
So you are doing it the old-fashioned way — waiting till election day to cast your ballot.
You are not alone. Here is a guide for how to go to the polls, make sure your ballot gets in the right hands and survive this historic day.
In-person voting hours
All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
Where to find your polling place
Polling place addresses are printed on sample ballots mailed to voters, but you can also find locations here by filling in your home address. For regional information:
- Orange County voting centers and drop boxes.
- Riverside County voting centers and drop boxes.
- San Bernardino County voting centers and drop boxes.
- San Diego County voting centers and drop boxes.
- Ventura County voting centers and drop boxes.
- Santa Barbara County voting centers and drop boxes.
Your guide to obscure but important L.A. City Charter amendments, county measures
In Tuesday’s election, voters in Los Angeles city and county will decide on several charter amendments and ballot measures.
While these proposals are not getting as much attention as the presidential race or the fight for L.A. County district attorney, they will affect how local government is run.
Here is what you need to know:
RFK Jr. says Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water. ‘It’s possible,’ Trump says
PHOENIX — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent proponent of debunked public health claims whom Donald Trump has promised to put in charge of health initiatives, said that Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office if elected president.
Fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities by replacing minerals lost during normal wear and tear, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The addition of low levels of fluoride to drinking water has long been considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the last century.
Battleground Nevada: Economic anxiety is visceral among the state’s voters
LAS VEGAS — Retiree Madonna Raffini recently shopped for groceries for herself and her 96-year-old mother.
“I went into Walmart, of all places, and looked at the meat — little teeny steaks. Two of them, less than a quarter-inch thick, $18.99. That’s outrageous,” said the former Wells Fargo employee. “We can’t afford to eat beef anymore, or chicken for that matter. So that’s myNo. 1 beef” in the 2024 election.