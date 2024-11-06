Advertisement
California

Mountain fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters in Ventura County

A fire burns on a ridge.
High winds have meant planes are unable to help fight the Mountain fire in Ventura County.
(KTLA)
By Noah Goldberg
 and Jireh Deng
The Mountain fire in Ventura County has grown to 1,500 acres and injured several people who were hospitalized, according to the county’s fire department. The high winds mean retardant-dropping airplanes are unable to aid in the firefighting effort.

Here is what you need to know:

Road Closures

  • Northbound Lewis Road at Las Posas
  • Eastbound Highway 118 at Wells Road
  • Westbound Highway 118 at Tierra Rejada Road

Evacuation Orders

  • North Lewis Rd to Los Posas Country Club to North of Loop Drive (Camarillo Heights Area)
  • Unincorporated Somis
    • West to Saticoy Country Club
    • East to Balcom Canyon Road
    • South to Highway 118
Temporary Evacuation Point

  • Padre Serra Parish, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo

Large Animal Evacuation Center

  • Ventura County Fairgrounds. 10 E. Harbor Blvd. Ventura, CA 93001

Small Animal Evacuation Center

  • Ventura County Animal Services (Camarillo Airport) 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 93010

Source: County of Ventura

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Jireh Deng

Jireh (they/them) is the 2023-24 fellow at the Los Angeles Times and a queer Asian American writer and filmmaker born and raised in the San Gabriel Valley.

