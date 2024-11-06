Mountain fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters in Ventura County

High winds have meant planes are unable to help fight the Mountain fire in Ventura County.

The Mountain fire in Ventura County has grown to 1,500 acres and injured several people who were hospitalized, according to the county’s fire department. The high winds mean retardant-dropping airplanes are unable to aid in the firefighting effort.

Here is what you need to know:

Road Closures

Northbound Lewis Road at Las Posas

Eastbound Highway 118 at Wells Road

Westbound Highway 118 at Tierra Rejada Road

Evacuation Orders

North Lewis Rd to Los Posas Country Club to North of Loop Drive (Camarillo Heights Area)

Unincorporated Somis

West to Saticoy Country Club East to Balcom Canyon Road South to Highway 118



Advertisement

Temporary Evacuation Point

Padre Serra Parish, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo

Large Animal Evacuation Center

Ventura County Fairgrounds. 10 E. Harbor Blvd. Ventura, CA 93001

Small Animal Evacuation Center

Ventura County Animal Services (Camarillo Airport) 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 93010

Source: County of Ventura