Mountain fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters in Ventura County
The Mountain fire in Ventura County has grown to 1,500 acres and injured several people who were hospitalized, according to the county’s fire department. The high winds mean retardant-dropping airplanes are unable to aid in the firefighting effort.
Here is what you need to know:
Road Closures
- Northbound Lewis Road at Las Posas
- Eastbound Highway 118 at Wells Road
- Westbound Highway 118 at Tierra Rejada Road
Evacuation Orders
- North Lewis Rd to Los Posas Country Club to North of Loop Drive (Camarillo Heights Area)
- Unincorporated Somis
- West to Saticoy Country Club
- East to Balcom Canyon Road
- South to Highway 118
Temporary Evacuation Point
- Padre Serra Parish, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo
Large Animal Evacuation Center
- Ventura County Fairgrounds. 10 E. Harbor Blvd. Ventura, CA 93001
Small Animal Evacuation Center
- Ventura County Animal Services (Camarillo Airport) 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 93010
Source: County of Ventura
