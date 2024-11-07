Photos: Mountain fire fueled by Santa Ana winds destroys dozens of homes in Ventura County

A fast-moving wildfire fueled by heavy winds was tearing through a community northwest of Los Angeles for a second day Thursday after destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee when it exploded in size in only a few hours.
The Mountain fire prompted evacuation orders Wednesday for more than 10,000 people as it threatened 3,500 structures in suburban communities, ranches and agricultural areas around Camarillo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The fire has scorched more than 14,000 acres and is at 0% containment.
The Mountain fire exploded in size and prompted evacuation orders for more than 10,000 people in suburban communities, ranches and agricultural areas around Camarillo.
Residents comfort each other after the wind-driven Mountain fire destroyed their home and many others on Old Coach Drive in Camarillo.
A scorched car destroyed by the Mountain fire.
The Mountain fire envelopes a mansion near Balcom Canyon and Bradley roads in the Camarillo area.
A man uses a house to try and save a property near North Loop Drive in Camarillo from the Mountain fire.
Singed citrus hangs on a tree near scorched backyard items after the wind-driven Mountain fire burned homes on Valley Vista Drive.
Firefighters spray water on a burning mansion burning near Balcom Canyon and Bradley roads.
Embers fly near a burned home on Vista del Mar in Camarillo.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.