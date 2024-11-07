Advertisement
California

Satellite photos show intense power, devastation of the Mountain fire

Smoke rises over a hilly area in a satellite image.
Smoke rises over an area of Ventura County burning in the Mountain fire on Thursday.
(Maxar)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

Fueled by critically low humidity levels and Santa Ana winds, the fast-moving Mountain fire swept through the hillside communities of Ventura County, scorching more than 20,000 acres by Thursday evening and threatening over 5,000 households, authorities said.

Satellite imagery captured by NASA and Maxar Technologies showcases the fire’s fury as homes are reduced to rubble and a vast plume of smoke stretches into the atmosphere.

Smoke from the Mountain fire stretches out to sea in a satellite image.
A huge plume of smoke extends into the atmosphere from the destructive Mountain fire midday Wednesday.
(NASA)

The fire ignited in the Somis neighborhood Wednesday morning and quickly spread, forcing residents in the Camarillo, Moorpark, Santa Paula and Fillmore areas to flee.

Advertisement
Burning areas show orange in a satellite image.
The eastern edge of the Mountain fire is seen Thursday.
(Maxar)

Containment remained at 0% as of 5 p.m. Thursday, when Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Ventura County to mobilize resources to combat the treacherous blaze. Times reporters in the area counted more than 90 homes destroyed by the fire and several more damaged.

Burned homes line a street in a satellite image.
The rubble of homes in a Camarillo neighborhood is seen in a satellite image.
(Maxar)

Firefighters were battling wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph as well as issues of low water pressure in the steep hills as they attempted to halt the fire in its path.

The fire “remains dynamic, and it remains dangerous,” Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said Thursday morning.

Burning embers swirl near a Trump flag.
Burning embers swirl as a home off Valley Vista Drive in Camarillo is engulfed in flames.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement