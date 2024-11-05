Advertisement
California

Whipping winds expected to bring ‘extreme and life-threatening’ fire conditions to Los Angeles

As afternoon winds increased, a flare-up of the Airport fire ignites at Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore, Calif.
The afternoon winds increase, causing a flare-up of the Airport fire at Highway 74 near the Lookout Roadhouse cafe on Sept. 11 in Lake Elsinore, Calif.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

Because of unusually strong winds, the National Weather Service has issued a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning for wide swaths of L.A. County and southwest California, stretching from late Tuesday through Thursday.

Gusts of 50 to 100 mph are predicted in Los Angeles, while humidity levels are expected to drop to as low as 8% — creating prime conditions for “extreme and life-threatening” fire behavior, according to the weather service.

Although red flag warnings are fairly common in L.A., the label of Particularly Dangerous Situation is a more extreme warning that is typically only issued once every few years. The weather service is urging residents to be on guard for fast-spreading blazes, power outages and downed trees.

Advertisement

As a result of the elevated fire risk, Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed between Mulholland Drive and the Pacific Coast Highway to non-residents from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday, when much of L.A. County will be under the red flag warning.

The unusually strong winds are expected throughout the region, including but not limited to the Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Mountains, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the Antelope Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Catalina Island, the Santa Clarita Valley, L.A. County beaches, the Malibu coast, the Palos Verdes Hills, and a wide swath of inland coastal areas stretching up to downtown L.A.

Advertisement

Kevin McGowan, director of L.A. County’s Office of Emergency Management, urged residents to be ready to evacuate “at a moment’s notice,” especially those living in the canyon, mountain or foothill communities.

County officials are asking residents in high-risk areas to sign up for emergency phone alerts, keep mobile phones and other devices charged, have working flashlights ready and to park their vehicle in the driveway to avoid being stuck behind a garage door in the case of a power outage.

MARINA DEL REY, CA - DECEMBER 12: Two firefighters injured fighting a massive overnight fire that destroyed a decades-old California Yacht Club on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 in Marina Del Rey, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Former firefighter sues L.A. County over colleague’s alleged homophobic behavior

A former firefighter alleges he was harassed by a homophobic colleague who left a strap-on dildo and called him “rat” around the workplace, according to a lawsuit.

Nov. 4, 2024

Southern California Edison has sent advisories to about 47,000 L.A. County customers and 8,100 Orange County customers, warning that the utility may consider power cuts once the Santa Ana winds pick up on Wednesday. Officials are also recommending residents prepare an evacuation bag filled with personal documents, medication and other essential items.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, regional fire departments are gearing up to respond to the fire danger.

“With widespread critical fire weather conditions impacting Southern California, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County,” L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said in a statement.

In Orange County, warnings will also be in place for coastal areas, inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains. And in the Antelope Valley, a high wind advisory is in effect on the 14 Freeway from Ward Road to the Kern County line, where the California Highway Patrol is urging people to be extra cautious driving large vehicles or hauling trailers.

High winds are also expected in the Bay Area and Central Coast, where the weather service has issued a standard red flag warning, starting Tuesday morning and extending through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFires
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement