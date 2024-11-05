Whipping winds expected to bring ‘extreme and life-threatening’ fire conditions to Los Angeles

The afternoon winds increase, causing a flare-up of the Airport fire at Highway 74 near the Lookout Roadhouse cafe on Sept. 11 in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

Because of unusually strong winds, the National Weather Service has issued a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning for wide swaths of L.A. County and southwest California, stretching from late Tuesday through Thursday.

Gusts of 50 to 100 mph are predicted in Los Angeles, while humidity levels are expected to drop to as low as 8% — creating prime conditions for “extreme and life-threatening” fire behavior, according to the weather service.

Although red flag warnings are fairly common in L.A., the label of Particularly Dangerous Situation is a more extreme warning that is typically only issued once every few years. The weather service is urging residents to be on guard for fast-spreading blazes, power outages and downed trees.

Widespread EXTREME #FireWeather conditions are expected across Southwest California late today through Friday due to strong #SantaAnaWinds.



Use extreme caution with any potential ignition sources. Stay alert to the forecast and follow instruction from emergency officials. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/kAksUScLxz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 5, 2024

As a result of the elevated fire risk, Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed between Mulholland Drive and the Pacific Coast Highway to non-residents from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday, when much of L.A. County will be under the red flag warning.

The unusually strong winds are expected throughout the region, including but not limited to the Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Mountains, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the Antelope Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Catalina Island, the Santa Clarita Valley, L.A. County beaches, the Malibu coast, the Palos Verdes Hills, and a wide swath of inland coastal areas stretching up to downtown L.A.

Kevin McGowan, director of L.A. County’s Office of Emergency Management, urged residents to be ready to evacuate “at a moment’s notice,” especially those living in the canyon, mountain or foothill communities.

County officials are asking residents in high-risk areas to sign up for emergency phone alerts, keep mobile phones and other devices charged, have working flashlights ready and to park their vehicle in the driveway to avoid being stuck behind a garage door in the case of a power outage.

Southern California Edison has sent advisories to about 47,000 L.A. County customers and 8,100 Orange County customers, warning that the utility may consider power cuts once the Santa Ana winds pick up on Wednesday. Officials are also recommending residents prepare an evacuation bag filled with personal documents, medication and other essential items.

Meanwhile, regional fire departments are gearing up to respond to the fire danger.

“With widespread critical fire weather conditions impacting Southern California, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County,” L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said in a statement.

In Orange County, warnings will also be in place for coastal areas, inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains. And in the Antelope Valley, a high wind advisory is in effect on the 14 Freeway from Ward Road to the Kern County line, where the California Highway Patrol is urging people to be extra cautious driving large vehicles or hauling trailers.

High winds are also expected in the Bay Area and Central Coast, where the weather service has issued a standard red flag warning, starting Tuesday morning and extending through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this report.