Child pornography suspect recorded himself sexually assaulting a dog, authorities allege

A man initially arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography was rearrested days later in Santa Rosa on suspicion of animal cruelty, sexual assault of an animal and probation violation, authorities say.

While detectives were scouring the phone of a Sonoma County man arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, they allegedly found a different form of disturbing media — videos of the man sexually assaulting a small dog.

Now, the man faces charges for both animal and child abuse.

Jeremiah Ortega, 26, was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography April 3 and released from custody on Monday following a court hearing, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they subsequently uncovered the dog footage and rearrested Ortega just two days later in Santa Rosa on suspicion of animal cruelty, sexual assault of an animal and probation violation.

Detectives brought the dog to Sonoma County Animal Services for examination and care. Representatives from the shelter said they are unable to provide an update on the dog’s condition due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Ortega, meanwhile, has been charged with seven felonies — one count of animal cruelty, two counts of lewd acts with a child using force and fear, three counts of lewd acts on a child and one count of possession of child pornography, according to court records. He was arraigned Friday and is set to enter his plea on May 2.

His bail, which was initially set at $27,000, has since been raised to $77,000 in light of the new charges. He remains in custody at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ortega was previously arrested on suspicion of drunk driving last May and later pleaded no contest to driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or above, according to court records.

Ortega pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of petty theft in 2023. In December, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation, according to court records.