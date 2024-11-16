Fire rips through Hollywood auto parts store

A massive fire burns at an auto parts store off a major Hollywood thoroughfare Saturday afternoon, destroying the business and damaging two adjacent restaurants.

A massive fire ripped through an auto parts store off a major Hollywood thoroughfare Saturday afternoon, destroying the business and damaging two adjacent restaurants.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the Autozone on the 1300 block of Highland Avenue at the intersection of Fountain Avenue was engulfed when firefighters arrived after a 911 call at 4:21 p.m.

The blaze was contained by 6:30 p.m., said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Humphrey said the auto store was “destroyed.” He said the fire also damaged a Fat Sal’s deli and the Sushi Ajito restaurant, which are next door to the auto parts store in the small shopping center.

Fire officials had not determined the cause, Humphrey said. A 911 caller reported an “explosion” related to a battery issue, Humphrey said.

“It’s unclear what kind of battery or if it was part of inventory,” he said.

Firefighters were working with environmental officials to “contain as much of the runoff as possible,” Humphrey said, citing “chemicals, motor oil and cleaning” products in the auto parts store.

Officials said the fire stayed within the shopping center and did not damage nearby businesses and residences. They said the area around Highland and Fountain avenues would be closed through at least the early morning.