Plane crashes at Pomona dragstrip, jolting NHRA championship finals

Two people were critically injured Sunday after a single-engine plane crashed near the track at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, where fans were gathered for the finals of a championship racing event.

A 911 call was made from the scene around 11:10 a.m about an accident involving a single-engine craft, according to Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh.

The raceway is hosting the National Hot Rod Assn. finals from Thursday through Sunday. Races were temporarily paused Sunday afternoon as emergency crews worked.

The plane crashed near the dragstrip, apparently while attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport, according to a statement posted by NHRA officials. Three people were taken to local hospitals, including two for critical injuries, Kelliher-Berkoh said.

The cause of the crash and other information about the incident were not immediately available.

Photos and videos from the scene showed crews working in a parking area alongside the track, where a pickup truck and other vehicles appeared damaged.

