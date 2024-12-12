Teenager dies from severe injuries caused by a house fire in Riverside County

A 14-year-old boy died from burns and smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed his family’s Jurupa Valley home on Dec. 5.

On Dec. 5 at 1:59 p.m., firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Riverside County Fire Department responded to a single-story house that was completely inundated with flames on Pacific Avenue in Jurupa Valley.

One victim was trapped and pulled from the burning structure by firefighters and transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, according to county fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Family members have identified the victim on social media as 14-year-old Zakaria Diaz.

Diaz was an eighth grade student of Central Middle School of Arts and Innovation, KTLA5 reported. The school released a statement that said Diaz died from his injuries in the hospital two days after the fire.

The school described Zakaria as a “profoundly kind student who enjoyed all aspects of school life.”

“As a 7th grader, he played in the Intermediate Band and his band mates from last year are still his close friends,” the statement said. “As one of the tallest students at Central, you should see him above all the other kids, but he was truly a gentle giant with a quick smile and an easy laugh.”

His mother, Nicky Rodriquez, is raising money through a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses and said the teen “had a happy fulfilled life and he will continue to give us the loving memories on the time we got to spend with him.”

A small memorial of flowers, candles and a plush Pikachu were left on the curb and behind it are the charred remnants of the family’s home.

The fire displaced seven people and also killed the family’s five chihuahuas, KTLA5 reported.

The family is holding a memorial for Diaz at the Rubidoux Mortuary - Kimberly Family Chapel on 6091 Mission Blvd. in Riverside on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.