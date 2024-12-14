Advertisement
Actor Jamie Foxx requires stitches on his face after a glass was thrown at him during birthday dinner in Beverly Hills

Jamie Foxx in aviator sunglasses, black dress shirt and necklaces smiling in front of a light blue backdrop
Jamie Foxx in Los Angeles in 2022.
(Richard Shotwell / Richard Shotwell/invision/ap)
Andrea Chang.
By Andrea Chang
Staff WriterFollow
Jamie Foxx required medical attention after getting hit in the face with a glass while celebrating his birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

“Someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement to The Times. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department said that it responded to a reported possible assault with a deadly weapon at the celebrity hot spot at 10:06 p.m. and determined it was unfounded.

“Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties,” a department news release said. “The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

It was unclear what prompted the incident. A call to Mr. Chow was not immediately returned.

On Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers had reached out to Foxx’s camp to get more details from the actor.

Andrea Chang is a Business reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering wealth, celebrity brands and influencers. She was previously a Column One editor, the deputy Food editor, the editor of the Hot Property luxury real estate section and an assistant Business editor, and has covered beats including technology and retail. Chang joined the paper in 2007 after graduating from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

