West Hollywood valet hospitalized after being attacked in ‘violent rampage’

A beloved valet for a popular West Hollywood restaurant has been hospitalized after being kicked and punched repeatedly by another man over the weekend.

The attack occurred Saturday around 10:28 p.m. when a man went on a “violent rampage” on Santa Monica Boulevard, first attacking someone at a bus stop and then two other people near the Soho House, according to A.J. Sacher, director of operations at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood.

The man then came into the parking lot at Barney’s and “viciously” beat Efrain Zarazua, the valet for Barney’s, Sacher said.

“He basically tried to kill him,” he added.

Zarazua, who was known as ‘Frank,’ sustained head, neck and bodily injuries and was in the ICU at a local hospital as of Monday night, Sacher said. He had been punched and kicked repeatedly by the man for no apparently reason, he added.

Zarazua has worked at Barney’s for at least 30 years and has been a “fixture” at the restaurant,” Sacher said.

“He’s the sweetest, nicest guy in the world,” he added. “He’s the last person who deserves this kind of violent attack.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a news release that a suspect approached the victim “without provocation” and punched him in the face, causing him to hit his head on the ground and go unconscious.

The suspect then kicked the victim about 10 times in the head and torso before fleeing east on Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the release.

“The suspect is still outstanding, and detectives are requesting the public’s help to identify the suspect,” according to the statement. “LASD West Hollywood Detective Bureau will be handling the investigation.”

Zarazua’s family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical expenses and any other bills.

“He is loved by his regulars and employees throughout the years working there,” according to the page. “We need your help to cover any medical expenses and help with some bills that can cover from the lost time he will be missing work as he recovers.”

