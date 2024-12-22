Fitness influencer dies three months after being shot during attempted robbery

A fitness influencer shot during an attempted robbery outside his West L.A. home three months ago has died.

Miguel Angel Aguilar, the founder and CEO of Self Made Training, had been hospitalized in critical condition following the Sept. 13 shooting in the 11400 block of North Thurston Circle. He died on Saturday, according to a statement posted on his Instagram.

“Miguel was more than just a leader; he was a visionary, an inspiration, a mentor, a father, a husband, family, and a dear friend to many,” the statement read. “His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy.”

In September, Aguilar and his wife were confronted in their driveway by multiple armed people who demanded property from them, according to the LAPD. During the attempted robbery, one of them shot at Aguilar, striking him in the head.

The suspects fled the scene and one of them, later identified as Mario Melara, was critically wounded during the confrontation. Melara later died from his injuries, according to the LAPD.

Jason Melara, Daymonee Johnson and Mahki Taylor were arrested Oct. 10 in Northern California in connection to the shooting and attempted robbery.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later filed multiple felony charges against the three suspects, including murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.