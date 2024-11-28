Mammoth Mountain is inundated with snow — the most for the month of November in a decade-plus

Mammoth Mountain experienced its first big snow storm of the season earlier this week.

Mammoth Mountain has experienced its snowiest November since 2010, with a huge storm dumping nearly 50 inches on the Eastern Sierra resort earlier this week, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The system that passed through the area Nov. 23-26 brought nearly 50 inches of snow. In all, the mountain has received 62 inches this month, the resort said. That’s one inch more than November 2022, which kicked off a record-setting winter season at the resort.

“This is definitely significant — the first big storm of the season,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Gigi Giralte.

Advertisement

Thanksgiving weekend will be a dry one on the mountain: Giralte said no snow is forecast through Sunday. That means the 88 inches of snow Mammoth received in November 2010 will remain the record for the month during this century.

In the Southland, Thursday’s mild weather will remain through the weekend, with highs in the low- to mid-70s. On Sunday, it could hit about 80 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell.