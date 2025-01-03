Advertisement
California

‘Temporary fix’ gets L.A. County sheriff’s computer dispatch system back online

An L.A. County sheriff's deputy talks to a bicyclist next to a sheriff's vehicle.
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s implemented a “temporary fix” to get its dispatch system back online.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department implemented a “temporary fix” Friday to get its computer dispatch system back online after it crashed on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

Problems were first reported with the 38-year-old computer-aided dispatch system — known as CAD — around 8 p.m. Tuesday when deputies at multiple stations reported trouble logging onto their patrol car computers, officials told The Times in a statement.

This glitch forced the department to resort to old-school methods for managing calls, with dispatchers writing down call information by hand and then relaying details to deputies via radio. During the CAD crash, deputies were unable to run license plates or people’s backgrounds through their car computers.

Advertisement

These problems have now been resolved thanks to the temporary fix for the programming issue the CAD system encountered, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2019: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Carter runs a driver’s license while temporarily detaining two men for possession of a meth pipe and not having front license plate in Compton at dusk on Oct. 4, 2019. The two men were let off with a warning. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Our own little Y2K’: L.A. County sheriff’s computer dispatch system still down

It’s not clear how long it will take to fix the problem, but in the meantime deputies and dispatchers must use radios instead of patrol car computers.

The crash prompted criticism of the department’s outdated computer system and calls to address the issue.

Ex-Sheriff Alex Villanueva weighed in online, pointing to a letter he wrote to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors in 2022 in a post on X.

Advertisement

“It is not a matter of ‘if’ there will be a catastrophic and unrecoverable failure of the RMS [records management system] or CAD system, but a question of ‘when,’” he wrote in the 2022 letter. “This failure will produce a significant danger to the citizens of Los Angeles County, which can be averted through the immediate modernization and replacement of the CAD and RMS systems.”

Department officials do not deny that the system is in dire need of an upgrade and say Sheriff Robert Luna is working to address the issue.

“The department has long struggled with outdated technology, and since taking office, the Sheriff has stressed the critical importance of upgrading and enhancing our internal systems,” the department said in a statement Friday. “In his first six months of his administration, the Sheriff addressed the need to replace the archaic CAD, among other systems, and further develop a multi-year equipment replacement plan.”

Advertisement

The department issued a request for proposals for a new CAD system in mid-2023 and is currently evaluating potential options, the statement said. Testing of one potential system will begin next week in select patrol stations, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement