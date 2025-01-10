Advertisement
California

Man believed to be trapped by Olivas fire in Ventura County found dead

By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share via

A man believed to have been trapped by a fast-moving brush fire in Ventura County was found dead near the Santa Clara River on Wednesday, officials said.

The Olivas fire was first reported about 8 a.m. Wednesday and burned near the Santa Clara River bottom, an area frequented by homeless individuals in the area, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

After the 11-acre blaze was contained, deputies received a call about a man’s body found in the area where the fire burned. The man has not yet been identified.

Advertisement

At the time of the fire, staff from the Sheriff’s Office Homeless Liaison Unit had been in the area, urging people to leave.

It took firefighters about three hours to contain the blaze, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement