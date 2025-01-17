Crew of dirt bikes, four wheelers escape police chase in east Los Angeles County

A group of riders on dirt bikes, doing street stunts and waving to news helicopters, escaped a police pursuit though east Los Angeles County Thursday, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol responded at 3:52 p.m. to reports of racing between several motor bikes and dirt bikes on the westbound 60 Freeway at Rosemead Boulevard near South El Monte. When authorities tried to pull over the racers, two drivers fled, CHP said, leading a chase through various surface streets and freeways.

The riders, described by police as a young man and a teen, both wearing hoodies, traveled the wrong way on the 710 Freeway, CHP said, riding “at various speeds,” although no specific top speed was mentioned in a press release.

The release also failed to mention the group of nearly 20 drivers that joined the fleeing riders on motor bikes and four wheelers, captured by KTLA’s news helicopter during the chase.

The riders greeted each other with fist bumps, waved to the news helicopter overhead while performing wheelies and street stunts and swerved dangerously close to other motorists, with police in tow. The group even stopped at a gas station to refuel at one point, KTLA reported.

Police eventually called off the chase and a police helicopter left behind to monitor them “was unable to continue with the pursuit.” No arrests were made.