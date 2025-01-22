Two men caught on security camera stealing fire equipment from the U.S. Forest Service in Southern California

The San Bernardino National Forest Law Enforcement & Investigations team is requesting help identifying two men caught on camera taking equipment from fire trucks.

On Jan. 17, at around 3:30 a.m., two men in a red two-door Jeep Wrangler pulled into the parking lot of a Hilton Inn Express on Milliken Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service’s San Bernardino National Forest division.

The men parked near a San Bernardino National Forest Engine 336, which was assigned to be prepared for emergencies during the Santa Ana wind event, officials said. The men got out of their car and forced open three locked compartments in the U.S. Forest Service vehicle, taking fire equipment and putting it into their Jeep.

The men then drove away, turning onto Milliken Avenue and onto Fifth Street, according to authorities.

The two were described as between 5’7” to 6’0” in height. One had a thin mustache, medium to large build and wore a red jacket and black knit hat. The other was wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue long-sleeve shirt and jeans. Their Jeep had a California license plate beginning with the number 6, tan seats and a black soft top.

