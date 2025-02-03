Advertisement
California

Boy, 7, was lone survivor of crash that killed mom; he stayed by her side for hours, CHP says

Google Maps image of Valley Children's Hospital Maupin Way Fresno, California.
A 7-year-old boy who was the lone survivor of a crash in Fresno County was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital with moderate to major injuries.
(Google Maps)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 

A 7-year-old boy survived a fatal crash that killed his mother and stayed by her side for 12 hours before he was found walking alone on a mountain road in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tragic story unfolded Sunday before 9 a.m. when someone called the CHP about an “overdue party” who had failed to arrive home after midnight. The caller identified the person as a 30-year-old woman driving a Subaru Crosstrek, according to CHP Officer Michael Salas.

Shortly before noon, he said, someone called police dispatchers to report that they had found a 7-year-old boy walking on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of State Route 168, east of Qualls Prather Road in the community of Auberry.

Advertisement

CHP officers along with Fresno County sheriff’s deputies responded to the location and discovered that the boy was the lone survivor of a crash that had occurred about half a mile from where he was located. Authorities believe that the Subaru had left the roadway and overturned several times down an embankment. They said the boy’s mother was found outside the vehicle.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, at 5:38 pm, officers from the Northeast Policing District responded to the Butterfly Grove Apartments, located in the 5200 block of North Fresno Street, regarding a shooting victim. Officers found 22-year-old Jessinya Mina with a single gunshot wound to her upper body. Officers and EMS personnel provided emergency aid to Mina, and she was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. Unfortunately, Mina was unable to survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Homicide detectives learned Mina lived at the location with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Andrew Sanchez, and two young children. Mina's children are an eight-month-old infant and a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler. Detectives learned Sanchez negligently left his loaded 9mm handgun in a location within their bedroom, where children were able to access it. While handling the firearm, the toddler was able to pull the trigger, resulting in Mina being struck. Sanchez was detained on scene and interviewed by detectives. The firearm used in the shooting was located and seized as evidence. After being interviewed, Sanchez was booked into the Fresno County Jail

California

Fresno police investigate how a 2½-year-old had ‘sufficient strength’ to fatally shoot his mom

The boyfriend of the toddler’s mother was the gun owner and he has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm.

CHP Officer John Marsh told ABC 30, which was the first to report the story, that the Subaru had fallen nearly 200 feet off an embankment.

“It was basically sitting in a grove of trees, covered and not visible from the highway,” he said.

Advertisement

Salas said neither the driver nor the child were wearing seat belts during the crash.

“It remains unclear whether the driver was ejected from the vehicle or exited it after the crash occurred,” he said.

Salas said the boy stayed by his mother’s lifeless body and tried to stay warm for the night.

CHP investigators said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation and that toxicology results will determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal crash.

Advertisement

The boy, who suffered moderate to major injuries, was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital, where he was reunited with his father.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement