California

Three killed in fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in California, officials say

Intersection in Piedmont, California
Three people were killed and another was hospitalized after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont on Wednesday, according to authorities. The Tesla was engulfed in flames by the time police officers arrived at the intersection of King Avenue and Hampton Road.
(Google Maps)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said that dispatchers got an iPhone alert from a passenger in the Cybertruck around 3:08 a.m. The vehicle had gotten into a collision at King Avenue and Hampton Road.

“This is just a tragic loss of life,” Bowers said. “We don’t know the cause of the collision and during the holiday season, our hearts go out to the families that are going to have to deal with this tragedy.”

There were four people inside the Tesla during the crash; another driver got out of his vehicle and managed to pull one of the people out of the Tesla, Bowers said.

Three people were killed and another was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The identities of the three killed haven’t been released to the public.

Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan said that the Tesla “jumped the curb, struck a cement wall, and then wedged in between the wall and a tree.”

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

