Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 6 race: Central and East Valley

Imelda Padilla

Since taking office, Padilla pushed to bring City Council meetings back to Van Nuys City Hall. She also helped homeless people living at an encampment at Aetna Street and Van Nuys Boulevard find housing through Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program.

Padilla, in an interview, described how she’s working with Van Nuys Boulevard businesses in advance of closures caused by a new light rail project — one of several transit-related projects coming to District 6.

In February, she’ll help launch a mental health writing program with the city’s libraries.

Padilla, when asked about what it was like to become a council member, said she was struck by the lack of training that new members receive.

“Luckily, because I think I was so focused on knowing what I wanted to do, [and] being someone who asks a lot of questions, I slowly but surely was able to figure it out,” said Padilla, 37.



Minasova, 52, is a respiratory care practitioner and Panorama City resident.

She is also a candidate in the state Assembly race to succeed Luz Maria Rivas in District 43 in the northeast Valley.

“I wanted to see the difference between the state and local [elections],” Minasova told The Times of her decision to run for two seats at once.

Michael Sanchez, senior public information specialist for the Los Angeles County Recorder/Registrar, said that his office isn’t aware of any prohibitions against Minasova appearing on the same ballot as a City Council candidate and a state Assembly candidate.

On homelessness, Minasova wants to open more shelters in the district and use the National Guard to oversee the facilities. She also wants to launch a fleet of ambulances for homeless people.

If elected, Minasova said she will seek to change the city’s election rules so council candidates need fewer signatures to get on the ballot.

Minasova hasn’t reported raising any money for her council race.



Ayao, 72, is a real estate broker and former restaurant owner who lives in Panorama City. Although the race is nonpartisan, he is the only Republican candidate running in District 6. A resident of Panorama City, his campaign is focused heavily on helping businesses.

“The district needs fresh ideas,” Ayao said, adding that the problems facing the district “bridge party lines.”

He wants the city to offer low-interest loans for small-business owners and suggests funding the construction of low-income housing by using federal tax income.

On public safety, Ayao wants to create a specialized police team to respond to calls about homelessness. He also wants to place cameras in high-crime areas.

He’s raised $1,905 through September, which includes a $1,500 loan he provided his campaign. He hasn’t released more recent numbers. He is endorsed by the Los Angeles Hispanic Republican Club, among others.