Canadian former Olympic snowboarder accused of ordering killings added to FBI’s Most Wanted list

An image of Canadian former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, 43, who is a fugitive and has been charged with allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation, is displayed on a video monitor along with bricks of cocaine, foreground, during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2024.

A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who allegedly became the head of a transnational drug organization and ordered numerous killings was added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list Thursday.

Federal investigators announced at a news conference in Los Angeles that Ryan Wedding, who participated in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in parallel giant slalom, was still at large, possibly in Mexico and that they are offering a $10-million reward for information leading to his capture.

The 43-year-old Wedding — who also goes by “El Jefe” and “Public Enemy” — was accused in a September indictment in the Central District of California of running a network that transported hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and into California.

Advertisement

He allegedly orchestrated three murders and an attempted murder as part of the enterprise, which he ran from 2011 to 2024, according to the indictment. His second in command, Andrew Clark, was arrested in Mexico in October.

Clark was held in Mexico, then transferred to the United States, where he was arraigned on the indictment in Phoenix on Monday, prosecutors said.

The duo allegedly would hire contract killers and take out hits on people who they believed got in the way of their business.

Advertisement

In November 2023, they allegedly ordered the killings of an Indian couple visiting Canada who they believed had stolen a cocaine shipment. It was a case of mistaken identity. The couple was shot to death in front of their daughter — who was also shot but survived.

In April 2024, Clark and another co-defendant, Malik Damion, allegedly ordered the killing of another man in Ontario who was shot to death in his driveway. One month later, Wedding and Clark allegedly had another man killed over a drug debt as he sat in his car in the driveway of his home.

In photos taken of Wedding in 2024, he sported a bedazzled Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a thick mustache.

Advertisement

Federal authorities said they believe Wedding is currently in Mexico and may be getting protection from the Sinaloa Cartel.