‘Beyond creepy’: Someone in Westchester is killing dozens of crows, neighbors say

A crow found dead in Westchester last week. Local residents fear a person or a pet will end up harmed.

A group of Westchester residents say they are freaked out as someone keeps shooting crows in a neighborhood elm tree. Dozens have died, and they fear that if the crow killer isn’t stopped, a person or pet could end up harmed.

On Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of animal cruelty in the 8300 block of Chase Avenue in Westchester and found multiple dead birds, according a department spokesperson.

Residents living nearby say these killings have been going on for several years and believe the perpetrator is using an Airsoft or pellet gun. LAPD officers did not find evidence of shots fired when they responded to the call at 7 a.m. Saturday, the spokesperson said.

“In the beginning, the shootings were months apart, but recently it has escalated,” said resident Brenna Lenoir. “It always follows the same pattern: You hear pop, pop, pop or you hear a gun fire, a crow gets hit, and then you just hear the crows go wild.”

Lenoir estimates that as many as 100 birds have been killed, including at least two hawks. Killing a hawk is a federal crime punishable by a fine of up to $15,000.

“Everyone hates it,” she said. “It’s awful to see these animals gunned down.”

The persistent killings have put those living nearby on edge.

“It’s not like it’s an active shooter with a gun that’s shooting people, but it still makes me scared,” said resident Diana George. “I’ve been walking my dog, and I’ll hear a bullet go whiz right by my head, and I duck and I’m scared it’s going to hit me in the head.”

George said the incidents have affected the quality of life in the neighborhood, which is otherwise a safe and close-knit community where children love to play in the street.

“You don’t know when he’s going to strike,” she said of the shooter. “It’s terrifying.”

Resident Marco Vidalis is also concerned about the neighborhood kids and said the perpetrator once interrupted a children’s birthday party, causing birds to fall from the sky while the children were playing in the front yard.

“It’s beyond creepy,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young boys and girls on our street, and I worry that, God forbid, something might ricochet and hit them, or one of us, or one of our dogs.”

Lenoir said that one of the crows targeted in the most recent rampage was injured but not killed. She transported the bird to the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas, where she hopes it will make a full recovery.

One crow was injured but not killed in the latest attack on the birds in Westchester. A neighbor said she took it to an animal rescue. (Brenna Lenoir)

“I love crows. I think they are such smart animals,” she said. “I’m dying to know if that sweet little crow made it.”

All three neighbors said they were thankful that the LAPD responded to the incident over the weekend. They are working with a group of concerned residents to install cameras that will monitor the area around the tree.

“I think the neighborhood is starting to rally together to see what we can do to help apprehend this person,” said George. “We want to band together and eliminate this as soon as possible.”