Convicted killer strangles wife during conjugal visit in Northern California prison, officials say

Barbed wire keeps inmate inside the perimeter at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione.

A convicted killer serving life in prison for four Los Angeles County slayings strangled his wife to death during a conjugal visit, Northern California sheriff’s officials announced.

Stephanie Brinson, 62, was strangled to death in November by her husband, David Brinson, 54, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

In 1994, Brinson was sentenced to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for killing four men during a robbery at a Los Angeles apartment, The Times reported.

He is currently incarcerated at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton.

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 13, Brinson contacted officers and told them his wife had passed out, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts but Stephanie Brinson was pronounced dead at 2:51 a.m.

Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe confirmed that Stephanie Brinson was killed during a conjugal visit. He said that he hasn’t received the reports from the Mule Creek State Prison to make a charging decision.