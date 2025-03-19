Main road into Yosemite National Park closed after rain triggers rockslide

A rockslide has closed a portion of Route 140 between the communities of Briceburg and El Portal. The slide was caused by wet weather in the narrow canyon.

After several recent rains, a main highway into Yosemite National Park is closed indefinitely due to a rockslide, state officials said.

About a two-mile stretch of Route 140 between Briceburg and El Portal leading into the park is closed after wet weather caused rocks to fall onto the road in a narrow canyon, SFGate reported.

In the last few weeks, California has been hit with repeated storms that have dumped feet of snow in the mountains and created debris flows and rockslides on highways across the state.

In a Facebook post, the California Highway Patrol suggested motorists use State Routes 41 and 120 as alternatives to enter Yosemite.

No timeline for the cleanup was provided, as the crew needs to access the hillside and clear the debris. For real-time information on the roads, download Caltrans’ QuickMap app.

