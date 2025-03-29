California national park site vandalized with hazardous chemicals, hate speech

Authorities are investigating a break-in at a historic Nike missile site in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area outside San Francisco.

Sometime between the evening of March 15 and the morning of March 19, someone vandalized the SF-88 Nike Missile Site magazine in the Marin Headlands, which is known for its scenic views and hiking trails, according to the National Park Service.

The vandal or vandals spray-painted hate speech throughout the building and spilled gallons of hazardous chemicals, the park service said in a news release. It’s unclear how many people were involved, but officials said whoever participated may have sustained chemical burns.

According to the park service, the SF-88 site was one of almost 300 Nike missile sites built by the U.S. Army during the Cold War and is the most fully restored one in the country.

“These sites were designed to be the last line of defense against H-Bomb carrying Soviet bombers that had eluded the Air Force’s interceptor jet aircraft,” the park service said.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area works with volunteers to preserve the site, according to the park service.