Meet Sunny and Gizmo, Big Bear’s newest bald eagle residents

A naming contest for Jackie and Shadow’s two surviving eaglets drew more than 54,000 entries.

Friends of Big Bear Valley have announced the names for the mountain’s two newest bald eagles — Sunny and Gizmo.

The eaglets hatched in early March and are offspring of Big Bear’s famous bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow.

Friends of Big Bear Valley revealed the names late Tuesday afternoon through a Facebook post.

After a naming contest that received more than 54,000 entries, the list was narrowed down to 30. Students from Bear Elementary School voted from the selected list for the winning names.

“Meet Sunny and Gizmo,” the nonprofit said on the Facebook post. “After the wonderful but lengthy process of selecting names for Jackie and Shadow’s adorable chicks, Bigger Chick is now named Sunny and Smaller Chick is now named Gizmo.”

The winners of the contest will be contacted by the group next week and given a certificate of recognition. There were multiple winners, as the names were submitted by different people.

Though there was a third eaglet that hatched with Sunny and Gizmo, their name was not a part of the contest. The baby eagle did not survive a snowstorm last month. That eaglet was named Misty by Friends of Big Bear Valley in honor of Kathi Misterly, a dedicated volunteer who lost her life to cancer, the organization said.

