There’s a whale in Long Beach Harbor. Scientists helped it escape. It turned around and came back

A minke whale, one of which swims near the Channel Islands above, has been swimming for days in Long Beach Harbor.

Marine wildlife experts on Thursday attempted to help direct a young minke whale out of Long Beach Harbor where it has been swimming for the last few days, according to authorities.

“This happens from time to time,” said Michael Milstein, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Usually they find their way out on their own.”

In 2017, a 20-foot gray whale made its way to the shallow waters of Belmont Shore. That sighting occurred a day after an 18-foot gray whale swam in the shallow waters from 1st Place to 72nd Place.

Milstein on Thursday said a team of marine experts removed booms near the entrance of the harbor to provide a broader opening for the whale. They also made noises to help direct the animal toward the opening.

“The whale did actually swim out, but then reversed and returned,” Milstein said.

He said the team decided to call it a day and give the whale another opportunity to swim out on its own, perhaps when it’s quieter at night. He did not say how old the whale is.

Helicopters with local news stations hovered over the Catalina Express Landing in downtown Long Beach, where the whale could be seen swimming as a small crowd gathered to take photos and record videos with their cellphones.

Milstein said there was no immediate danger to the whale.