Fire in Disneyland’s Pixar Pals parking lot burns multiple cars

Smoke rises from a parking structure.
A car caught fire in the Pixar Pals parking lot at Disneyland on Friday morning, burning multiple vehicles.
(KTLA-TV)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
A car caught fire in the Pixar Pals parking lot at Disneyland on Friday morning and spread to numerous vehicles, the Anaheim Fire Department said.

Anaheim firefighters responded just before 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a burning Toyota RAV4 in the parking lot. Video and photos posted on social media showed flames enveloping a car in the lot and smoke rising over the structure.

When units arrived, they found the fire had spread to two or three additional vehicles, an Anaheim fire department spokesperson told The Times.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Disneyland representatives did not immediately comment on the fire.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

