Fire in Disneyland’s Pixar Pals parking lot burns multiple cars
A car caught fire in the Pixar Pals parking lot at Disneyland on Friday morning and spread to numerous vehicles, the Anaheim Fire Department said.
Anaheim firefighters responded just before 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a burning Toyota RAV4 in the parking lot. Video and photos posted on social media showed flames enveloping a car in the lot and smoke rising over the structure.
When units arrived, they found the fire had spread to two or three additional vehicles, an Anaheim fire department spokesperson told The Times.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.
Disneyland representatives did not immediately comment on the fire.
