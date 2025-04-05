Advertisement
California

Angeles National Forest is reopening trails and campsites in time for spring break. Here’s where.

The area around Sturtevant Falls has been closed since the Bobcat fire of 2020 but is slated to reopen sometime this summer.
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

Several trails and campgrounds in the Angeles National Forest that have been closed since January’s firestorm have reopened for visitors, U.S. Forest Service officials announced.

At one point, about 17% of the 700,000-acre forest was closed due to fire damage from both the Eaton fire in January and Bridge fire in September.

But as repairs have inched forward, paths have gradually reopened. Here are the trails, campsites and other locations that became available again Friday:

  • Chantry Flat Recreation Area
  • All of Gabrielino National Recreation Trail
  • Gould Mesa Campground
  • Switzer Picnic Site
  • Sturtevant Trail
  • Sturtevant Loop
  • Upper and Lower Winter Creek trails

Many other roads and locations in the forest, however, will remain closed through the end of the year.

The following roads remain closed:

  • Chaney Trail Road
  • Mt. Lowe Road
  • Millard Parking Lot
  • Millard Canyon Road
  • Mount Wilson Toll Road (below Mt. Wilson Trail)
  • Mount Wilson Toll Road (below Henninger Flats)
  • Mount Wilson Road Henninger Flats
  • Disappointment Ridge Road

Angeles National Forest trail closures:

  • Mt. Wilson Trail
  • Idlehour Trail
  • Castle Canyon Trail
  • Sam Merrill Trail (including lower, middle and upper)
  • Echo Mountain Trail
  • Mt. Lowe Trail (east and west)
  • Tom Sloane Trail
  • Bear Canyon Trail

On Jan. 7, multiple fires broke out across Southern California, claiming at least 30 lives and destroying more than 16,000 homes and other structures. The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

